Two weeks after a fire displaced more than 100 residents and killed one woman, some tenants of the Regency Tower Apartments for the elderly began to retrieve their belongings before the building closes for two months.
Residents of floors one through nine can pick up items Monday through 5 p.m. Friday.
Recovery from the blaze will be much more complex than rebuilding and washing soot off the walls, the residents learned last week. All contents on floors 10 and 11 — clothing, furniture and even medicine — had to be left behind and can't be retrieved because the fire disturbed asbestos in the walls and floors, leaving the building uninhabitable.
Restoration crews will need two months to make the building livable again.
The fire was reported about 11:30 a.m. May 24. Fire investigators have not yet released the cause. The fire started in a hall closet on the 10th floor of the high-rise apartments.
Darlyne Justesen, 89, one of two residents hospitalized for smoke inhalation, died a few days later.