Colorado Springs is celebrating National Travel and Tourism Week by placing "free" signs on several parking meters downtown and in Old Colorado City.
The meters will be free through Friday.
“We are passing some of these vital tourism dollars along to our residents. Covering the cost of parking is just one small example of how tourism helps elevate our community, supports our local economy and enhances quality of life,” said Doug Price, president and CEO of Visit Colorado Springs, on the group's website.
Visit Colorado Springs and the city are teaming this week to highlight the "tremendous impact tourism has on our local economy,” Mayor John Suthers said. “We are proud that millions of people travel to Olympic City USA to experience all that we have to offer.”
About 20,000 workers in the Pikes Peak region are supported by travel and tourism, which generates $97 million in local tax revenue, Visit Colorado Springs reports.