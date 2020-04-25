-PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region

The governor's “safer-at-home” stage has been met with some confusion and even backlash since he first unveiled it.

A Weld County commissioner, for example, said in a recent radio interview that the county will allow any business to reopen next week after the state's stay-at-home order expires.

-RELATED: Broadmoor hotel in Colorado Springs now targeting late June reopening

On the other hand, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said Friday morning that the city’s stay-at-home orders will not be lifted until midnight on May 9, a decision he said most mayors around the region agreed with, including in Jefferson and Boulder counties, which have followed Hancock's lead.

State officials have said the past week that counties can apply for variances in the state's guidelines if they meet certain criteria, including proof of a two-week decline in coronavirus case counts. The governor addressed Weld County at the Friday briefing, saying the county’s public health department’s guidance was “reasonable, although not thorough enough.”

"As far as I know, we've not received a request from Weld County," Polis said. "They do not have any kind of unilateral ability to jeopardize the health of residents of Weld County."