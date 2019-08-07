Solar Roast Coffee, a company that uses solar energy to roast its beans, is downtown Colorado Springs' newest coffee shop, replacing the Starbucks on the street corner near Acacia Park.
"It feels like we're taking the corner back from a chain," owner Mike Hartkop said on Wednesday, opening day.
Solar Roast, 134 N. Tejon St., features local ingredients in many of their dishes, this includes serving handmade pastries and sandwiches made with Pueblo chilies. Colorful murals, inside and out, give Solar Roast a unique feel.
Hartkop and his brother invented a way to roast coffee beans using solar equipment, rather than the traditional way of using propane or natural gas exhaust to heat the beans. Their roasting method is similar to shining a beam of sunlight through a magnifying glass, which heats the coffee beans low and slow to create a smooth, rich coffee.
The first shop opened in 2007 in downtown Pueblo. Last year, Hartkop opened a second Pueblo location, where a Dunkin Donuts used to be, that includes a drive-thru for convenience.
The Colorado Springs shop opened its doors for the first time Wednesday at 7 a.m. By noon, about 15 people were seated while passersby stopped in the doorway to check out the murals and the menu that includes a lavender white mocha and a rose latte.
Hartkop was also handing out samples of mango-pineapple granita, an Italian dessert made of flavored blended ice.
Hartkop is pleased police officers that check in every morning, asking employees if they need anything, and appreciates how clean the surrounding area is.
"It's about supporting local economies and hiring local employees," Hartkop said. "I've seen more humanity here than my 10 years in Pueblo."
Hartkop and his team are planning an opening celebration in the coming weeks, including live music from local bands.