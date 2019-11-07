When Jeff Zearfoss moved his brewery into the 122-year-old Max Payne Church 4 years ago, he said he saw a unique opportunity to turn his business into more than a bar.

Now that business — Local Relic — which Zearfoss co-owns, is not only profitable but also a force for good.

Local Relic, among a dozen other businesses with a sense of community, will be featured in Impact Saturday, a self-guided tour of social enterprises downtown.

The event — sponsored by the Downtown Partnership and the Colorado Institute for Social Impact — will give participants a chance to meet with the thought leaders behind 13 social enterprises, sample their products and learn about the charitable causes fueling each business, said Clair Swinford, director of urban engagement at the partnership.

Today, Local Relic, 320 S. Weber St., offers more than its intentionally esoteric beers, Zearfoss said. It houses a monthly rotating art show to showcase local artists and aims to make a positive impact on the community.

“We figured the best way people can wrap their brains around social entrepreneurship is to meet the social entrepreneurs themselves,” said Swinford.

To be considered a social enterprise, businesses, whether for profit or non profit, must pursue a mission rooted in helping the community alongside serving clientele, said Swinford. For example, she said, while The Men’s Xchange is a donation-based thrift boutique that caters to men’s business and professional attire, they also dress young men for success who otherwise could not afford it.

Other businesses span across a spectrum of impact, ranging from a catering company providing jobs to people exiting homelessness to a brewery that turns suds into a social service, said Laurel Prud’homme, vice president of communications for the Downtown Partnership.

Jonathan Liebert, CEO of the Colorado Institute for Social Impact, said more and more businesses nationally are focusing on social impact.

“With conscious consumers on the rise, they are looking to purchase products and services from companies that give back to their communities and provide additional value to stakeholders,” he said.

In all, Colorado Springs has 20 social enterprises operating within the community. The 13 that will be featured on Saturday are:

Local Relic at the Carter Payne, Co-hosted by Colorado Craft Tours, Kangaroo Coffee, Immerse Cuisine, Mission Catering, and Who Gives a Scrap

The Men’s Xchange, Co-hosted by TechWears

Mountain Equipment Recyclers, Co-hosted by Kids on Bikes

Eclectic CO, Co-hosted by Hidden Lotus Crafts, Kairos Traders, Urbean and Yobel Market

Frayla Boutique

Energy Resource Center

Concrete Couch

The Wild Goose Meeting House

Marco’s Pizza

The ReStore, Co-hosted by Blue Star Recyclers

Story Coffee

Solar Roast Coffee

Who Gives a Scrap

Tickets to Impact Saturday cost $10, and include behind-the-scenes tours of each business. VIP tickets are available for $45, which include a chartered bus, a keynote lunch, and a guided tour of the Colorado Institute for Social Impact. For more information, visit ImpactSaturday.com.