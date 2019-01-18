A storm that crossed up forecasters with heavier snow than expected swept through the Pikes Peak region Friday, causing havoc for drivers north of Colorado Springs.
About 24 vehicles were involved in a pileup around 10:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 25 near Monument, said Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gary Cutler. No serious injuries were reported.
“It’s just been a mess ever since,” Cutler said.
What had been predicted as a minor dusting, turned into a full-blown snowstorm beginning Friday morning. Areas around Monument got more than 8 inches of snow, said National Weather Service meteorologist Klint Skelly.
“It was not well forecast,” Skelly said. “Typical Rocky Mountain Colorado weather.”
And just as typically for Colorado, snow totals varied widely. About 7 inches fell northwest of Black Forest, while 1½ inches fell northwest of Peterson Air Force Base, Skelly said.
The unexpected dumping in northern El Paso County made travel nearly impossible most of the day,with vehicles trying to avoid or get around the pileup continuing to crash, Cutler said.
“We’ve got so much traffic coming down the roadway at this point that they can’t get the tow trucks in to move some of these vehicles out and it’s backing everything up,” Cutler said Friday evening. “We’ve actually been requesting that everybody avoid the area and we’re asking people if they could exchange info just so we can get the roadway clear.”
Just before 6 p.m., the State Patrol tweeted that vehicles were moving 5 mph between Castle Rock and Monument.
A "jackknifed" semi on Colorado Highway 105, blocking the parallel road west of the interstate, Cutler said.
Colorado Highway 83, running parallel to the east of the interstate, was blocked in both directions just north of the El Paso County line, the Colorado State Patrol tweeted around 4 p.m.
Another head-on crash, southwest of Black Forest at Old Ranch and Milam roads, sent one person to the hospital as a precautio, Cutler said.
Eastbound traffic was blocked on Old Ranch Road and vehicles were alternating use of the roadway, Cutler said.
“The road’s pretty icy in that area,” he said.
Skelly said snowfall was expected to end early Friday evening ahead of Saturday's rebound to 46 degrees under sunny skies.