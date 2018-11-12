A snowstorm that dumped several inches of snow on the Pikes Peak region and the Colorado Springs area on Sunday left behind slick roads and delayed school starts Monday morning.
Many school districts are switching from a delayed status to closed. Harrison District 2, District 11, Manitou Springs District 14, District 49, Lewis-Palmer District 38 and Academy District 20 schools are closed Monday. The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs also is delaying the start of classes. Normal campus operations will resume at 10 a.m. at UCCS.
Portions of Colorado Springs received nearly a foot of snow since Sunday, with nearly 10 inches recorded in Manitou Springs and at the Air Force Academy as of early Monday. Just 2 inches of snow was recorded at Peterson Air Force Base. Most of Interstate 25 and busy side roads will have patches of snow and icy areas for early commuters.
Snow showers are expected to continue in some areas Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Sunny skies are forecast Monday afternoon with a high temperature of 25.
Expect an overnight low of 12 degrees Tuesday morning, but warming temps during the day. A high of 44 is expected Tuesday. The warming trend continues Wednesday, with sunny skies and a high of 56 in the forecast.
El Paso County has 38 snow plows on the roads as of 7:40 a.m. Monday, with snow removal on local bus routes as their first priority.