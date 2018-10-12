A major snowstorm is expected to "blast" into southern Colorado Sunday, meteorologists say.
"The first winter-like storm of the season will blast into southern Colorado on Sunday," the National Weather Service in Pueblo said. "The storm will bring gusty north winds, sharply colder temperatures and snow to much of the region."
The best chances for snow should be over the eastern mountains and plains, with the greatest accumulations south of U.S. 50. Most places, including Colorado Springs, are forecast to receive 1 to 3 inches, though some areas could see up to a foot, the weather service said.
Heaviest snowfall in Colorado Springs is expected to be Sunday morning, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted, though precipitation is in the forecast between Saturday night and Monday morning.
The weather service warned of below-freezing temperatures, with areas in the eastern mountains and plains reaching 40 degrees below average. Temperatures are expected to be between 25 and 14 degrees in Colorado Springs Sunday, compared with the average of 64 degrees for Oct. 14.
For those going to the Broncos game against the Rams Sunday, be sure to bundle up!
Colorado Springs should see a brief relief from the cold temperatures before the storm hits. The weather service predicted a high of 56 degrees Friday and 64 degrees Saturday. The average high for Oct. 12 is 64 degrees.
Dense fog is forecast until 9 a.m. Friday.