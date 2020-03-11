Meteorologists forecast a strong blizzard hitting the El Paso County area Friday — exactly one year after a historic bomb cyclone tore through Colorado.

A low pressure system moving off the Rocky Mountains is forecast to bring as much as 6 inches of snow to parts of El Paso County Friday, National Weather Service meteorologist Klint Skelly said. Drivers in the northern part of the county could face a slick commute that morning from overnight freezing drizzle, he said.

Although wind speeds are expected to be tame for a storm — about 20 mph in Colorado Springs — the snowfall is likely to be heavy and wet, Skelly said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

- PHOTOS: Revisit the bomb cyclone blizzard.(tncms-asset)7e679cad-40ec-5368-a624-ff8b1b131e8e[0](/tncms-asset)

A snowy storm is nothing out of the ordinary for Colorado in springtime, Skelly said. March is typically the state’s snowiest month.

But it may spook some residents with thoughts of another bombogenesis storm ripping through El Paso County the way it did March 13, 2019. The hurricane-like storm stranded thousands of drivers, brought nearly 100 mph wind, and ripped the roof off a downtown Colorado Springs refuge for homeless veterans.

Pressure during the storm dropped more than 24 millibars within 24 hours, the threshold for what meteorologists call a bombogenesis, or bomb cyclone. As the blizzard surged through the state, models showed pressures around 971.2 millibars, one of the lowest recorded pressures in Colorado’s history.

Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency and activated the Colorado National Guard for search and rescue operations during that storm.

The term “bombogenesis” sounds alarming but is “less scary than it sounds,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It’s really just a scientific way of saying a storm that gets really bad, really fast, experts say.

Landlocked areas rarely see such low-pressure storms that more typically develop over oceans, such as during a hurricane.

Colorado’s spring snowstorms can be especially temperamental because of clashing temperatures, meteorologists say. The season brings cold and warm air, which affects pressure and creates more storms.

Warmer temperatures over the past weekend may have been an indication a storm was on its way, Skelly said. When low pressure systems farther west push air down the mountains, compressional heating creates warmer and drier air, Skelly explained.

Earlier this week, weather model data showed some similarities between this week’s storm and last year’s bomb cyclone, Skelly said. But they’ve since changed and Friday’s storm is predicted to be “significantly weaker,” he said.

Gazette news partner KKTV’s Brian Bledsoe said Friday’s snow storm won’t be anywhere near the intensity of last year’s bomb cyclone.

According to KKTV’s forecast, a cold front beginning Thursday night moving into Friday could bring 2 to 5 inches of snow to all of El Paso County. Bledsoe predicted wind speeds of more than 30 mph Friday afternoon and early evening.

“Bombogenesis is created by a very special set of weather circumstances, so they’re somewhat rare” he said. “Due to the seasonal change, it can potentially happen any year. Especially in the fall and spring months.”

Contact Liz Henderson, 719-476-1623