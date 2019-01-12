This weekend's snowstorm blasted northern El Paso County with more than 10 inches of snow, the National Weather Service reported.
Taking the crown for most inches was Monument just near the county line. Two weather stations between Interstate 25 and Furrow Road recorded 11.5 and 11 inches. Just west of the highway in Palmer Lake, residents woke up to 9.6 inches.
Black Forest also saw double digit totals, with reports of 10.5 inches near Foxchase Way.
The storm also delivered a sizable amount of snow to Teller County, though no reports of double digits. Woodland Park and Divide reported 8 and about 7.5 inches, respectively.
Storm totals in Colorado Springs were much lower. Northeast Colorado Springs received 3 inches, while the central and southern parts of the city only saw a dusting.
The 0.19 inches recorded at the Colorado Springs Airport is more than half of the average 0.32 inches.
Light snow is possible for the remainder of Saturday in the Pikes Peak region, though no notable accumulation is expected.
Sunday's high temperature is forecast to be a high of 36 degrees. Patchy fog is possible in the morning, with cloudy skies predicted for the afternoon.