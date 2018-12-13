A snowslide on the east side of Loveland Pass forced the closure of US 6 Wednesday night, according to a tweet from the Colorado State Patrol.
In that tweet, CSP said it would remain closed between mile markers 220 and 229 all night. The agency said the Colorado Department of Transportation would begin performing mitigation work Thursday morning.
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center said the slide happened in the Seven Sisters avalanche chutes and that snow covered about half of the highway. It resulted in a full closure due to concerns about continued strong winds in the area and whiteout conditions.