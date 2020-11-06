The city of Colorado Springs could see an additional $7.5 million next year after voters approved question 2A Tuesday — money that could be invested in snowplows, trees, building maintenance and savings.
The city may see the additional funds because the ballot question exempted the city from slowing down the recovery of its revenues as the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights would have required. The additional funds are projected to come in if the economy recovers as expected from the coronavirus pandemic. The expected revenue is separate from the $1.9 million voters allowed the city to keep for public safety spending.
The city's chief financial officer, Charae McDaniel, recommended during an informal work session Friday that the city put about $4 million of the expected revenue into city savings next year because of the pandemic and its unknown impacts on the economy.
"I am recommending a very large contribution in 2021, so we can keep the reserves very healthy. ... We are still in a highly unknown environment," she said.
Much of the other spending she recommended is for one-time expenses such as four new snowplows, repairs to three fire stations, police operations center maintenance and upgrades, she said.
Councilwoman Jill Gaebler also proposed spending $200,000 extra on planting new city trees, tree maintenance and an inventory of the city forest
The board informally agreed to spending a bit more on trees and to many of McDaniel's suggestions. The council will vote on a final budget in December.
"It’s been a tough year," said Council President Richard Skorman. "... A stellar job, if we could give you a standing ovation we would."
The board also asked Police Chief Vince Niski if he needed additional money for training, but he declined it, saying the department had sufficient funds for training at this time. His officers receive both anti-bias and de-escalation training every year, he said.
Councilwoman Yolanda Avila was among those who asked if additional training funds were necessary to respond to concerns raised in the community.
"It’s not to attack the police, do not hear that, it’s to make the police stronger. ... Can we at least show some good faith that we are going to work on some changes?" she asked.
Niski said that data he plans to make public in the coming months will show his officers are successfully defusing situations when they are called.
"The numbers show, we do deescalate," he said.