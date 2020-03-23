One snowmobiler has been found dead and another injured after a search at Dinosaur National Monument, located along the Colorado/Utah line west of Craig.
According to a release from Dinosaur National Monument, park rangers responded to a request from the Moffat County Sheriff's Office on Thursday to help in the search for two missing Colorado residents.
The men were found by helicopter in a remote area of the monument on Saturday, the release said. One man, age 58, was found dead. The other, age 65, was alive and taken to the hospital.
Several agencies from both Colorado and Utah were involved in the search. A joint investigation involving the Moffat County Sheriff's Office and the National Park Service is ongoing, with assistance from the Uintah County Sheriff's Office in Utah, according to the release.
To read the full story, click here.