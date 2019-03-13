-Many flights have been canceled at Colorado Springs Airport. Click here for the latest flight information.
Rain squalls lashed the Pikes Peak region before sunrise Wednesday amid a strange calm on the roads.
Most schools, government offices and Air Force bases were closed and few cars made their way through a Pikes Peak region fully braced for a blizzard.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service Office in Pueblo say the rain should change to snow sometime this morning as winds begin to howl.
"The more people on the road, the higher likelihood of crashes happening today," The Colorado State Patrol warned on Twitter. "We are giving you complete permission, 100 percent guaranteed, no questions asked to STAY HOME TODAY."
Most people were heeding the advice amid the most touted storm in years to hit the Pikes Peak region. It has picked up names including "bomb cyclone," "thunder blizzard," and a local favorite "snowicane."
The Weather Service says the hype should be believed, warning that travel will range from "difficult to impossible" by afternoon.
By 6 a.m., the first signs of the dangerous storm had arrived.
"We're just not getting reports of rain changing to snow on the Palmer Divide," Weather Service meteorologist Eric Peterson said just before 6 a.m.
That whole "snowicane" thing has a ring of truth. Peterson said barmetric pressure readings at the center of the storm had fallen to 975 mb. That's hurricane territory.
"We'll see hurricane force winds this afternoon," Peterson predicted.
But it's a hurricane with a Colorado twist. Those winds, topping 70 mph, will be pushing snow, as much as 7 inches of it today with a bit more coming in tonight.
Snow was already piling up in Teller County before dawn, with flakes pounding Cripple Creek.
And the wind was blowing in, too. Gusts this morning hit 38 mph at the Colorado Springs Airport, where airlines had already cancelled 14 planned flights Wednesday.
"In preparation for the winter storm anticipated to hit Colorado Springs today, the Colorado Springs Airport has initiated a snow alert that will continue until the storm has passed," the airport said in a news release. "All essential airport staff are reporting to the airport and will be running continuous shifts to ensure the airport continues to stay open and the runways safe and operational."
Denver International Airport was preparing for the storm as airlines cancelled hundreds of flights Wednesday.
Travelers should check with their airlines before heading out.
The first signs of the storm were enough to shutter churches, nonprofits and courts.
Colorado Springs even shut the gates on two of its iconic attractions: Garden of the Gods and Palmer Park were closed to visitors Wednesday.
The state of Colorado sent an early morning news release telling its workers to stay home.
"State of Colorado government offices in Denver and surrounding suburban counties will be closed due to anticipated extreme weather conditions today," the state said.
The state Department of Revenue said driver's license offices in the Pikes Peak region and Denver were closed Wednesday, too.
The agency said those desperate for license help during the storm could head online.
"The Colorado Division of Motor vehicles offers 35 online services at mydmv.colorado.gov," the agency said.
In Black Forest, where the storm is expected to be at its fiercest, firefighters were thankful for empty roads.
"Thank you for heeding our warnings!" the fire department said on Twitter. "May your hot cocoa be delicious and your day cozy!"
Just before 8 a.m., KKTV meteorologist Sidney Jackson warned locals to not be deceived by the mild temperatures and morning rain.
"Expect rain to transition to snow this morning and carry on all day," she said on Twitter. "Also VERY strong winds this afternoon and evening."
In Denver, Gazette news partner 9News warned that drivers in the northern reaches of the state and on the eastern plains will face whiteout conditions.
"The combination of wind and snow will create visibility of less than 100 yards at times during the afternoon and evening," 9News reported. "Please be careful if you absolutely have to go out today."
The storm brought the first activation of the new Emergency Coordination Center off Mark Dabling Boulevard, which brings together El Paso County and Colorado Springs officials for crisis management.
County spokesman Matt Steiner said officials were ready for the blizzard.
"We're ready for the weather to start rolling in," Steiner said.