An inch of snow fell on the Cameron Peak fire overnight Monday, helping to lower temperatures and suppress the fire, according to an update on the fire command team's Facebook page.
The unusually cold temperatures and snow in early September come after the fire exploded in size over the weekend. Strong winds and high temperatures fueled the fire's growth to make it the fifth largest fire in state history at 102,596 acres as of Tuesday.
Temperatures are expected to stay in the 20s and 30s through Friday. Wind gusts are forecast to reach 49 mph Tuesday, and ease up to 21 mph Wednesday and 18 mph Thursday. Chance of snow showers is 100% Tuesday but will drop to 60% by Friday, the National Weather Service reported. Temperatures are to rise into the 40s with sunny, clear skies over the weekend.
While the lower temperatures and moisture will provide relief to the 829 firefighters battling the blaze Tuesday, it won't be enough to squelch the fire completely, fire spokeswoman Alissa Tanne said.
"This year's drought sucked the moisture out of everything," she said.
The lack of moisture in the vegetation means even with a day or two of precipitation, the fire will persist as temperatures rebound into the by the weekend. Tanner said "season-ending events," associated with the coming of winter would be needed to extinguish the fire.
The fire's containment remained at 4%. Tanner said the steep terrain where it's burning as well as the heavy fuels — tall conifers and lodgepole pines with shallow or dead root systems — make conditions extremely dangerous for firefighters to build containment lines.
The fire ranked as the state's top priority for wildfires on Tuesday. Firefighters will work to put out hot spots around the perimeter and use the days of cooler temperatures and moisture to try to get ahead of the blaze, fire spokesman Paul Bruggink said.
No structures were damaged before Monday, but the Larimer County Sheriff's Office received reports that some buildings near Monument Gulch and Rustic were damaged Monday, David Moore, spokesman for the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, said.
Firefighters and other officials were unable to access the area to assess the damage because of downed trees in the road, but should be able to enter in coming days, Moore said.
Sections of Larimer County were under mandatory evacuation orders. Find out details on evacuations here.
