After record-breaking heat in Colorado Springs last week, things cooled down into Thursday with snowfall around the western mountains.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo tweeted pictures of snow swirling at the summit of Pikes Peak at 2:34 a.m.
The summit has slight chances of snow until about 8 a.m. Thursday, with a chilling temperature of 28 degrees recorded at the summit of Pikes Peak about 6:30 a.m.
Clouds are expected to clear about 7 a.m. in Colorado Springs for a sunny day with a high of 78, meteorologists say. Clouds may return Thursday night with a low of 44.
Friday will keep an autumn feel with a high near 70, but no chances of rain are expected.
Saturday and Sunday will warm up again, with highs near 79 and 82, respectively. Rain is not in the forecast this weekend, the National Weather Service in Pueblo reports.
Last year's first fall freeze was recorded at 30 degrees on Oct. 9 in Colorado Springs. With just two days left until the first day of fall, the turnaround might be quick into cooler temperatures.
Breckenridge and Monarch pass also had overnight snowfalls around 1 a.m. Thursday.