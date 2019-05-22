Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park, the highest continuous road in the United States with more than 8 miles above 11,000 feet, will not make its usual Memorial Day opening, officials announced Wednesday.
By mid-April every year, plow operators begin pushing mountains of snow on the 48-mile road that connects Estes Park on the east and Grand Lake on the west.
Trail Ridge generally is closed in October.
This year, however, the snow just hasn't stopped falling. Due to freezing temperatures, high winds and heavy snow, it is hard to predict when conditions will be safe enough to open the road, officials said. Plow operators normally encounter drifts from 18 to 22 feet.
The earliest Trail Ridge Road has opened was on May 7 in 2002 and the latest was June 26 in 1943. The road was completed in 1932.
To check the status of the road, call the recorded phone line at 970-586-1222.