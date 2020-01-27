A snowcat erupted into a bright orange fireball on the mountain last week in Colorado ski country.
According to Summit Fire & EMS, a snowcat caught fire early one morning last week in Summit County. The fire started at the top of Dercum Mountain at Keystone Resort and was eventually put out by crews called to the scene. The cause of the blaze remains unclear at this time.
No injuries were reported, but the snowcat was declared a complete loss. According to Liftopia, the average cost for a snowcat is $300,000.
Keystone Resort is located in Summit County, Colorado. The resort boasts more than 3,000 acres of skiable terrain, with 128 trails and 20 lifts spread across three mountains including Dercum Mountain, North Peak, the Outback.