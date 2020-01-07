On Saturday, Summit County Rescue Group responded to a report that a snowboarder that had fallen off large cliffs on Quandary Peak near Breckenridge. Fifteen rescuers were quickly on the scene, locating the fallen rider on the south side of Quandary near the Blue Lakes Dam.
After the rider fell, he was able to call 911 with his cell phone, prompting the effort under his initial report that he had fallen roughly 100 feet. The rescuers found the rider’s snowboard 200 feet above him, though it was unclear if he had fallen during his descent or while hiking the peak.
A Flight for Life helicopter was able to land on a nearby road and the patient was transported to a nearby medical facility. The extent of the rider’s injuries were not released, nor the rider’s name and age.