A backcountry snowboarder was caught in an avalanche and killed on Thursday, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
Officials said the snowboarder was buried in about seven feet of snow just southeast of Trout Lake and about five miles southwest of Ophir.
Telluride Helitrax, a local helicopter-skiing and snowboarding guide service, was guiding the area when they noticed a large avalanche. Two guides were dropped in the debris field, received a signal and located the snowboarder with a transceiver search, according to CAIC.
The snowboarder will be identified at a later date by the San Miguel Coroner's Office.
This is the fifth person to die in an avalanche in Colorado this season, according to CAIC.