Emergency responders battled blowing snow and wind Sunday afternoon while rescuing a person from the 14,115-foot summit of Pikes Peak.

Green Mountain Falls/Chipita Park Fire Department, which was among the agencies to respond to the incident, posted a Facebook video detailing the conditions that made the rescue "tricky."

The nature of the emergency was unspecified, but a person was transported safely from the Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center to a hospital.