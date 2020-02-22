After a warm weekend, snow has returned to Colorado Springs and looks to continue into Tuesday, the forecast from the National Weather Service shows.

Snow showers are to be expected throughout Sunday, accompanied by winds up to 25 mph and wind gusts up to 35 mph. Total daytime accumulation will be between 1-3 inches in Colorado Springs according to the National Weather Service's most recent forecast.

Monday's forecast calls for a mostly sunny day, with a projected high of 42 degrees. Expect it to be a breezy day, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

On Tuesday isolated snow showers are expected with a high near 31 degrees.

The Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for El Paso County, Monument Ridge and parts of Rampart Range until Sunday evening.

"Moderate snow is expected to begin over the Continental Divide this afternoon, then spread to the Sangre de Cristos this evening," the Service said. "Four to 8 inches of snow are expected over the eastern San Juans by Sunday morning, while the Sawatch, Mosquito and Sangre de Cristo Mountains should see 1 to 3 inches of accumulation during this time."

Meteorologists with Gazette news partner KKTV predict that Colorado Springs and Fountain could see 1 to 4 inches of snow. The Air Force Academy and Monument could see 3 to 6 inches.

KKTV meteorologists described this weekend's forecast as "tough," explaining that "depending on the time of changeover from rain to snow around the eastern Plains, we could see a big difference in our accumulations."

There is a 30% chance of snow showers Tuesday, the Weather Service said, with wind speeds reaching up to 30 mph. KKTV meteorologists said the likelihood of snow Tuesday was low.

Avalanche danger was considered low to moderate in most Colorado mountain ranges Saturday, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. The Front Range, Vail and Summit County, Aspen, Sawatch Range, Gunnison and Sangre de Cristo ranges were deemed moderately dangerous.

Click here for the Weather Service's full forecast.

RELATED: