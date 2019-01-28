Snowshowers blasted through El Paso County on Monday morning, causing Colorado Springs and Fountain police to declare an accident alert.
Lewis-Palmer District 38 schools canceled classes for the day. Colorado Springs Christian Schools and Monument Academy Charter School also were closed.
Blustery conditions with a north wind 15 to 25 mph and gusts as high as 35 mph were in the forecast for Monday, the National Weather Service said, but snow accumulations were not expected to be significant in the Colorado Springs metro area.
By late morning, snowfall began to taper. The NWS expected a high near 28 degrees Monday afternoon with partly sunny skies.
Snow and high winds caused treacherous travel during the morning commute in the Denver area and south to Castle Rock along Interstate 25. Traffic on I-25 north of Colorado Springs was sluggish, with snow, ice and limited visibility.
Snowfall was more significant in metro Denver, with up to 12 inches reported in Westminster. About 80 traffic crashes were reported in the metro area by mid-morning, according to 9News.
At Colorado Springs Airport, eight flights were delayed, attributed to weather conditions in Denver and Chicago. At least 30 flights were canceled at Denver International Airport, with dozens more delayed.
It was a winter wonderland at the Air Force Academy, meanwhile, with several roads closed amid near white-out conditions as snow pounded the 18,500-acre campus. While cadets were heading to class, tourists were turned away from the school.
The drive on I-25 from North Gate Boulevard to Garden of the Gods took 40 minutes Monday morning as plows struggled to keep ahead of the falling snow.
The quick-moving storm also snarled traffic on the west side of Colorado Springs, where more than an inch of snow fell between 7 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.
While on accident alert, officers only respond to crashes involving injuries, disabled vehicles, or crimes such as intoxication or leaving the scene.
Otherwise, drivers are asked to exchange information and then file a cold report.
A low temperature of 9 is forecast Monday night. On Tuesday, expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 39.