Snowshowers moved into El Paso County on Monday morning, causing Colorado Springs and Fountain police to declare an accident alert.
Lewis-Palmer District 38 schools canceled classes for the day. Colorado Springs Christian Schools and Monument Academy Charter School also are closed.
Blustery conditions with a north wind 15 to 25 mph and gusts as high as 35 mph are in the forecast for Monday, the National Weather Service said, but snow accumulations were not expected to be significant.
After morning snow, expect a high near 28 degrees with partly sunny skies, according to the weather service.
Snow and high winds are causing treacherous travel in the Denver area and south to Castle Rock along Interstate 25, according to the weather service and several reports. Traffic on northbound I-25 was reported to be sluggish, with snow, ice and limited visibility.
Multiple crashes were reported around the county Monday morning, including an accident on northbound I-25 north of North Nevada Avenue.
While on accident alert, officers will only respond to crashes involving injuries, disabled vehicles, or crimes such as intoxication or leaving the scene.
Otherwise, drivers are asked to exchange information and then file a cold report.
Click here for the latest school closings.
Click here for travel and road conditions around Colorado from CDOT.
Click here for traffic updates around Colorado Springs on The Gazette's interactive map.
A low temperature of 9 is forecast Monday night. On Tuesday, expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 39.