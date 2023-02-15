Here are the latest snow totals according to the NWS:
El Paso County:
Woodland Park – 2 inches
Cripple Creek – 2 inches
COS Airport – 4 inches
Monument – 3 inches
Black Forest – 1 inch
Cascade- 4 inches
Palmer Lake – 5.5 inches
Falcon – 5 inches
Statewide:
- Silverton- 10.4 inches
- Sawpit- 7.5 inches
- Red Mountain- 7 inches
- Molas Pass- 7 inches
- Coal Bank Pass- 6 inches
- Camp Bird- 6 inches
- Vallecito- 4.8 inches
- Fruita- 1.5 inches
- Battlement Mesa- 1.5 inches
- Edwards- 1.5 inches
- Maher- 1.1 inches
- Colona- 1 inch
- Cedaredge- 1 inch