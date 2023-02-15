Here are the latest snow totals according to the NWS:

El Paso County:

Woodland Park – 2 inches

Cripple Creek – 2 inches

COS Airport – 4 inches

Monument – 3 inches

Black Forest – 1 inch

Cascade- 4 inches

Palmer Lake – 5.5 inches

Falcon – 5 inches

Statewide: 

  • Silverton- 10.4 inches
  • Sawpit- 7.5 inches
  • Red Mountain- 7 inches
  • Molas Pass- 7 inches
  • Coal Bank Pass- 6 inches
  • Camp Bird- 6 inches
  • Vallecito- 4.8 inches
  • Fruita- 1.5 inches
  • Battlement Mesa- 1.5 inches
  • Edwards- 1.5 inches
  • Maher- 1.1 inches
  • Colona- 1 inch
  • Cedaredge- 1 inch
