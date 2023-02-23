Here are the latest snow totals across the state and El Paso County, according to the National Weather Service.
El Paso County:
- Air Force Academy – 4 inches
- Monument- 1 inch
- Black Forest- 2.5 inches
- Security – 3 inches
- Falcon- 2 inches
- Manitou Springs- 1.3-4 inches
- Colorado Springs - 1 inch
Statewide:
- Wolf Creek Pass- 10 inches
- Boulder – 4 inches
- Montrose- 4 inches
- Silver Plume- 3 inches
- Genesee- 11.3 inches
- Sawpit- 6.5 inches
- Red Mountain- 10 inches
- Molas Pass- 11 inches
- Coal Bank Pass- 14 inches
- Camp Bird- 3 inches
- Vallecito- 4.7 inches
- Estes Park – 6 inches
- Leadville – 3.3 inches
- Telluride – 5 inches