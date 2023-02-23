Here are the latest snow totals across the state and El Paso County, according to the National Weather Service. 

El Paso County:

  • Air Force Academy – 4 inches
  • Monument- 1 inch
  • Black Forest- 2.5 inches
  • Security – 3 inches
  • Falcon- 2 inches
  • Manitou Springs- 1.3-4 inches
  • Colorado Springs - 1 inch

Statewide: 

  • Wolf Creek Pass- 10 inches
  • Boulder – 4 inches
  • Montrose- 4 inches
  • Silver Plume- 3 inches
  • Genesee- 11.3 inches
  • Sawpit- 6.5 inches
  • Red Mountain- 10 inches
  • Molas Pass- 11 inches
  • Coal Bank Pass- 14 inches
  • Camp Bird- 3 inches
  • Vallecito- 4.7 inches
  • Estes Park – 6 inches
  • Leadville – 3.3 inches
  • Telluride – 5 inches
