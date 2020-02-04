Just how much snow did the Colorado Springs area receive Monday into Tuesday morning?
Reported snow totals ranged from 3 to 5 inches in most of the area, Brad Carlberg with the National Weather Service in Pueblo told The Gazette on Tuesday morning. Reports from Monument were coming in around 4 inches, with 1 to 3 inches in he Air Force Academy area, he said. Fountain reported 2 inches and Cascade was the "big winner" at 7 inches, he added.
Elsewhere in the state, Beulah had received 11 inches, with Wetmore, Cuchara and Cañon City receiving a slightly lower 10 inches as of Tuesday morning. Westcliffe had received 8 inches, according to National Weather Service data.