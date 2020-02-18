What was previously forecast to bring up to 3 inches of snow in Colorado Springs, the region's most recent storm brought nearly 7 inches to the city by Tuesday afternoon.

By 7 a.m., many locals woke up to as much as 5 inches of snow in Colorado Springs and many local schools called for a snow day.

According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, Colorado Springs has received 8.4 inches of snow so far in February recorded at the Colorado Springs Airport, the city's official measuring site. In 2019, the city received 9 inches of snow at the airport for the entire month of February.

Since the start of the weather service's current snow season, which began July 1, 2019, the city has received 34.7 inches measured at the airport.

As of about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, here are recent snow totals from around the state:

Monarch Pass - 7 inches

Southwest Colorado Springs — 6.7 inches

Northeast Colorado Springs - 6 inches

Air Force Academy — 6 inches

Peterson Air Force Base — 6 inches

Black Forest — 6 inches

Divide - 6 inches

Manitou Springs - 6 inches

Fountain — 5.7 inches

South Colorado Springs - 5 inches

Falcon — 5 inches

Peyton - 5 inches

Monument - 5 inches

Palmer Lake - 4.5 inches

Calhan - 3.8 inches

Woodland Park — 2.3 inches

Cañon City - 1.5 inches

Pueblo - 1 inch