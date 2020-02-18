What was previously forecast to bring up to 3 inches of snow in Colorado Springs, the region's most recent storm brought nearly 7 inches to the city by Tuesday afternoon.
By 7 a.m., many locals woke up to as much as 5 inches of snow in Colorado Springs and many local schools called for a snow day.
According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, Colorado Springs has received 8.4 inches of snow so far in February recorded at the Colorado Springs Airport, the city's official measuring site. In 2019, the city received 9 inches of snow at the airport for the entire month of February.
Since the start of the weather service's current snow season, which began July 1, 2019, the city has received 34.7 inches measured at the airport.
As of about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, here are recent snow totals from around the state:
Monarch Pass - 7 inches
Southwest Colorado Springs — 6.7 inches
Northeast Colorado Springs - 6 inches
Air Force Academy — 6 inches
Peterson Air Force Base — 6 inches
Black Forest — 6 inches
Divide - 6 inches
Manitou Springs - 6 inches
Fountain — 5.7 inches
South Colorado Springs - 5 inches
Falcon — 5 inches
Peyton - 5 inches
Monument - 5 inches
Palmer Lake - 4.5 inches
Calhan - 3.8 inches
Woodland Park — 2.3 inches
Cañon City - 1.5 inches
Pueblo - 1 inch