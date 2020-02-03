Here are the latest snow totals in the Pikes Peak region and across the state as of 6:30 p.m. Monday according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Pikes Peak region
Cascade - 3 inches
Air Force Academy - 1 inch
Florissant - 1 inch
Monument - 1 inch
Statewide
Kenosha Pass - 8 inches
Boulder - 6 inches
Genesee - 5.6 inches
Arvada - 3.5 inches
Evergreen - 3.4 inches
Loveland - 3 inches
Castle Pines - 2.1 inches
Longmont - 1.6 inches
Englewood - 1.5 inches
Lone Tree - 1.2 inches
Denver International Airport - 0.9 inches
An impending storm is moving into the Pikes Peak region Monday afternoon, starting with freezing drizzle in and wet roads throughout downtown Colorado Springs.