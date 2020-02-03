Snowfall beginning for some in region, snow totals might be lower than predicted

Snow totals were lower than expected early Saturday around Colorado Springs, although snowfall increased in the afternoon. (Debbie Kelley, The Gazette)

Here are the latest snow totals in the Pikes Peak region and across the state as of 6:30 p.m. Monday according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Pikes Peak region

Cascade - 3 inches

Air Force Academy - 1 inch

Florissant - 1 inch

Monument - 1 inch

Statewide

Kenosha Pass - 8 inches

Boulder - 6 inches

Genesee - 5.6 inches

Arvada - 3.5 inches

Evergreen - 3.4 inches

Loveland - 3 inches

Castle Pines - 2.1 inches

Longmont - 1.6 inches

Englewood - 1.5 inches

Lone Tree - 1.2 inches

Denver International Airport - 0.9 inches

