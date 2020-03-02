Just how much snow did the Colorado Springs metro and surrounding areas receive Sunday night into Monday?

The following totals were reported to the National Weather Service:

  • 6 inches, west/southwest Colorado Springs
  • 5.8 inches, southeast Air Force Academy
  • 5.5 inches, east Monument
  • 5 inches, northwest Black Forest
  • 5 inches, northwest Peterson Air Force Base
  • 5 inches, northwest Colorado Springs
  • 4.4 inches, Woodland Park
  • 3.5 inches, Palmer Lake
  • 2.7 inches, Calhan
  • 2.5 inches, Castle Rock
  • 2.6 inches, Cañon City
  • 3.3 inches, Wetmore
  • 3.5 inches, Cripple Creek
  • 5.5 inches, Rye
  • 4 inches, Boulder
  • 1.8 inches, Denver
  • 1 inch, Pueblo West
  • 4.4 inches, Loveland Pass
