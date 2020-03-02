Just how much snow did the Colorado Springs metro and surrounding areas receive Sunday night into Monday?
The following totals were reported to the National Weather Service:
- 6 inches, west/southwest Colorado Springs
- 5.8 inches, southeast Air Force Academy
- 5.5 inches, east Monument
- 5 inches, northwest Black Forest
- 5 inches, northwest Peterson Air Force Base
- 5 inches, northwest Colorado Springs
- 4.4 inches, Woodland Park
- 3.5 inches, Palmer Lake
- 2.7 inches, Calhan
- 2.5 inches, Castle Rock
- 2.6 inches, Cañon City
- 3.3 inches, Wetmore
- 3.5 inches, Cripple Creek
- 5.5 inches, Rye
- 4 inches, Boulder
- 1.8 inches, Denver
- 1 inch, Pueblo West
- 4.4 inches, Loveland Pass