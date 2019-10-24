The season's second wintry blast brought a wide range of snow totals across the state, with higher amounts near the foothills.
The National Weather Service reported the following snow totals, as of 8 a.m.:
Rye — 15 inches
Black Forest — between 3 to 10 inches
Cascade — between 6 to 9 inches
Monument — between 7.8 to 8.5 inches
Woodland Park — 1.3 to 6.5 inches
Palmer Lake — 6 to 8.8 inches
Air Force Academy — between 3.5 to 4.3 inches; 12 inches near the foothills
Castle Rock — 5.5 inches
Florissant — between 5 to 5.4 inches
Peterson Air Force base — 4 inches
Manitou Springs — 3.8 inches
Central Colorado Springs — between 3 to 5 inches
Security area — 2.9 inches
The storm brought the most snow to San Isabel, where 20 inches of snow was recorded.