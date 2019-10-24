snow pumpkin feature (copy)

The season's second blast of snow brought as much as 20 inches to parts of Colorado, the National Weather Service reported. (File photo, The Gazette)

The season's second wintry blast brought a wide range of snow totals across the state, with higher amounts near the foothills. 

The National Weather Service reported the following snow totals, as of 8 a.m.:

Rye — 15 inches

Black Forest — between 3 to 10 inches

Cascade — between 6 to 9 inches

Monument — between 7.8 to 8.5 inches

Woodland Park — 1.3 to 6.5 inches

Palmer Lake — 6 to 8.8 inches

Air Force Academy — between 3.5 to 4.3 inches; 12 inches near the foothills 

Castle Rock — 5.5 inches

Florissant — between 5 to 5.4 inches

Peterson Air Force base — 4 inches

Manitou Springs — 3.8 inches

Central Colorado Springs — between 3 to 5 inches

Security area — 2.9 inches

The storm brought the most snow to San Isabel, where 20 inches of snow was recorded. 

Reach Olivia at olivia.prentzel@gazette.com.

Twitter: @oliviaprentzel

