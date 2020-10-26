Goats Are Back in Bear Creek Park

Cashmere goats, wearing their self-produced cashmere sweaters, didn’t let snow stop them from doing the job for which they are visiting Colorado Springs on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Every year, the Charmain Nymann Community Garden in Bear Creek Park raises $10,000 to bring the goats to eat weeds for 10 days in the garden and park. About 350 goats arrived in Bear Creek Park last Wednesday. The grazing makes it possible to avoid herbicides in the Charmaine Nymann Community Garden. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

 JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE

A welcome early-season snowstorm passing through Colorado brought much needed moisture to the state and relief to firefighters who've been battling destructive wildfires all month. Northern areas began to see snow early Sunday and much of Colorado is still gaining accumulation Monday, which is likely to last overnight, the National Weather Service reports.

Here's a look at snow totals in the Pikes Peak region Monday from the past 24 hours.

RELATED

Snow freezes growth of East Troublesome fire, other blazes in state

COLORADO SNOW TOTALS: 23 inches of snow reported in Colorado town

Colorado Springs weather: Dangerous road conditions and more snow expected Monday

weather main

Kuuipo Sterling, right, tugs on a branch to dump snow on herself and her friend Michellé Kihei while walking at Palmer Lake on Wednesday. The Colorado Springs area woke up to snow in some places and temperatures in the mid-30s for most of the day.

Air Force Academy: 8.9 inches

Black Forest: 4.1 inches

Colorado Springs - west: 2.5 - 4.2 inches

Colorado Springs - east: 1.7 - 3.5 inches

Colorado Springs - central: 2.9 inches

Cascade: 5.5 inches

Divide: 4 inches

Florence: 12 inches

Fountain: 4.1 inches

Manitou Springs: 4.2 inches

Monument: 6 inches

Palmer Lake: 5.8 inches

Penrose: 10 inches

Security: 3.8 inches

Woodland Park: 6 inches

636-4809

@leslie_m_james

Tags

Load comments