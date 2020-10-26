A welcome early-season snowstorm passing through Colorado brought much needed moisture to the state and relief to firefighters who've been battling destructive wildfires all month. Northern areas began to see snow early Sunday and much of Colorado is still gaining accumulation Monday, which is likely to last overnight, the National Weather Service reports.
Here's a look at snow totals in the Pikes Peak region Monday from the past 24 hours.
Air Force Academy: 8.9 inches
Black Forest: 4.1 inches
Colorado Springs - west: 2.5 - 4.2 inches
Colorado Springs - east: 1.7 - 3.5 inches
Colorado Springs - central: 2.9 inches
Cascade: 5.5 inches
Divide: 4 inches
Florence: 12 inches
Fountain: 4.1 inches
Manitou Springs: 4.2 inches
Monument: 6 inches
Palmer Lake: 5.8 inches
Penrose: 10 inches
Security: 3.8 inches
Woodland Park: 6 inches