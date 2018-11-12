Here's a look at the latest snow totals from the storm that came through the Pikes Peak region and Colorado Springs area Sunday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service and KKTV.
Air Force Academy: 10.1 inches
Manitou Springs: 9.4 inches
Old Colorado City: 9.0 inches
Canon City: 7.0 inches
Black Forest: 7.1 inches
Divide: 5.0 inches
Woodland Park: 4.9 inches
Peterson Air Force Base: 2.2 inches
Ski resorts around the state received fresh, natural snow from the latest storm according to snow reports from the past 48 hours.
Aspen Mountain: 10.0 inches
Monarch Mountain: 5.0 inches
Breckenridge Ski Resort: 3.0 inches