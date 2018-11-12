Here's a look at the latest snow totals from the storm that came through the Pikes Peak region and Colorado Springs area Sunday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service and KKTV.

Air Force Academy: 10.1 inches

Manitou Springs: 9.4 inches

Old Colorado City: 9.0 inches

Canon City: 7.0 inches

Black Forest: 7.1 inches

Divide: 5.0 inches

Woodland Park: 4.9 inches

Peterson Air Force Base: 2.2 inches

Ski resorts around the state received fresh, natural snow from the latest storm according to snow reports from the past 48 hours.

Aspen Mountain: 10.0 inches

Monarch Mountain: 5.0 inches

Breckenridge Ski Resort: 3.0 inches

