A look at snow totals over the past 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Colorado Springs (Woodmen and Academy) - 3 inches

Monument - 6.5 inches

Colorado Springs Airport - 1 inch

Air Force Academy - 5.6 inches

Rye - 6.5 inches

Beulah - 6 inches

Blizzard warning continues north and east of Colorado Springs

12 miles north-northeast of Penrose - 1.5 inches

Monarch Pass - 11 inches

Woodland Park - 3 inches

La Junta - 2.5 inches

Custer - 5.5 inches

Huerfano - 1.5 inches

Texas Creek - 1 inch

Wolf Creek - 5 inches

Leadville - 1.3 inches

Wind speeds recorded Monday and Tuesday

Near Peterson Air Force Base - 60 mph, 11:30 p.m. Monday

Near Fountain - 60 mph, 2 a.m. Tuesday

Near Truckton - 60 mph, 2:50 a.m. Tuesday

Near Air Force Academy - 43 mph, 6:10 a.m. Tuesday

Resources

Click here for a full list of closures and delays around the Pikes Peak region.

Click here for traffic and road conditions in the Pikes Peak region.

Click here for flight delays and cancellations from the Colorado Springs Airport.

Click here for status of flights at Denver International Airport.

Click here for the latest road conditions around Colorado.

Click here for winter weather driving tips.

