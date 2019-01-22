A look at snow totals over the past 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Colorado Springs (Woodmen and Academy) - 3 inches
Monument - 6.5 inches
Colorado Springs Airport - 1 inch
Air Force Academy - 5.6 inches
Rye - 6.5 inches
Beulah - 6 inches
12 miles north-northeast of Penrose - 1.5 inches
Monarch Pass - 11 inches
Woodland Park - 3 inches
La Junta - 2.5 inches
Custer - 5.5 inches
Huerfano - 1.5 inches
Texas Creek - 1 inch
Wolf Creek - 5 inches
Leadville - 1.3 inches
Wind speeds recorded Monday and Tuesday
Near Peterson Air Force Base - 60 mph, 11:30 p.m. Monday
Near Fountain - 60 mph, 2 a.m. Tuesday
Near Truckton - 60 mph, 2:50 a.m. Tuesday
Near Air Force Academy - 43 mph, 6:10 a.m. Tuesday
