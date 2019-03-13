Snow driven by winds approaching 100 mph shut down the Colorado Springs area Wednesday, stranding hundreds of drivers on roads across El Paso County and the Colorado Springs area. Read more here. Here are snow totals, according to the National Weather Service.
Woodland Park - 11 inches
Cripple Creek - 6 inches
Black Forest - 6.5 inches
Florissant - 5.8 inches
Monument - 4 inches
Peyton - 3 inches
Castle Rock - 6 inches
Falcon - 1 inch
Telluride Ski Resort - 24 inches
Jamestown - 20 inches
Nederland - 17.5 inches
Aspen Park - 11.7 inches
Silverton - 9.4 inches
Genesee - 9.3 inches
Evergreen - 7.4 inches
Estes Park - 7 inches
Nederland - 5 inches
Steamboat Springs - 5 inches
Arvada - 4.5 inches
Fort Collins - 3.2 inches
Parker - 3 inches
Broomfield - 3 inches
Montrose - 2.8 inches
Castle Pines - 2.6 inches
Wheat Ridge - 2 inches
Longmont - 2 inches
Denver International Airport - 1.8 inches