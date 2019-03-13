Snow driven by winds approaching 100 mph shut down the Colorado Springs area Wednesday, stranding hundreds of drivers on roads across El Paso County and the Colorado Springs area. Read more here. Here are snow totals, according to the National Weather Service.

Woodland Park - 11 inches

Cripple Creek - 6 inches

Black Forest - 6.5 inches

Florissant - 5.8 inches 

Monument - 4 inches

Peyton - 3 inches

Castle Rock - 6 inches

Falcon - 1 inch

Telluride Ski Resort - 24 inches

Jamestown - 20 inches

Nederland - 17.5 inches

Aspen Park - 11.7 inches

Silverton - 9.4 inches

Genesee - 9.3 inches

Evergreen - 7.4 inches

Estes Park - 7 inches

Nederland - 5 inches

Steamboat Springs - 5 inches

Arvada - 4.5 inches

Fort Collins - 3.2 inches

Parker - 3 inches

Broomfield - 3 inches

Montrose - 2.8 inches

Castle Pines - 2.6 inches

Wheat Ridge - 2 inches

Longmont - 2 inches

Denver International Airport - 1.8 inches

Top wind gusts around Colorado: Wednesday, March 13, 2019

Tags

Load comments