Here's a look at snow totals reported over the past 24 hours on Tuesday around Colorado and the Pikes Peak region.
Black Forest - 2.7 inches
Monument - 2 inches
Franktown - 3.5 inches
Larkspur - 3 inches
Antero Reservoir - 4 inches
Wetmore - 5 inches
Castle Rock - 2.1 inches
Wolf Creek Pass - 23 inches
Pagosa Springs - 14 inches
Texas Creek - 11 inches
Louisville - 4 inches
Bailey - 3.5 inches
Penrose - 1 inch
Maysville - 5.9 inches
Trinidad - 5.5 inches
Colorado City - 4.5 inches
Roxborough State Park - 4 inches
Monarch Pass - 3 inches
Beulah - 8.8 inches