The view from the summit of Pikes Peak, looking northeast toward Colorado Springs, on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. (Courtesy of City of Colorado Springs).
Here's a look at snow totals reported over the past 24 hours on Tuesday around Colorado and the Pikes Peak region.

Black Forest - 2.7 inches

Monument - 2 inches

Franktown - 3.5 inches

Larkspur - 3 inches

Antero Reservoir - 4 inches

Wetmore - 5 inches

Castle Rock - 2.1 inches

Wolf Creek Pass - 23 inches

Pagosa Springs - 14 inches

Texas Creek - 11 inches

Louisville - 4 inches

Bailey - 3.5 inches

Penrose - 1 inch

Maysville - 5.9 inches

Trinidad - 5.5 inches

Colorado City - 4.5 inches

Roxborough State Park - 4 inches

Monarch Pass - 3 inches

Beulah - 8.8 inches

