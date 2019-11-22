Snow and ice hit many parts of Colorado on Thursday and into Friday. Here are snow totals for the past 24 hours, as of 9:45 a.m. Friday.

Colorado Springs - 3.5 inches (near Colorado Springs Airport)

Woodland Park - 5 inches

Air Force Academy - 4.5 inches

Monument - 5 inches

Monarch Pass - 14 inches

Wolf Creek Pass - 12 inches

Falcon - 3.5 inches

Fountain - 2.8 inches

Penrose - 3 inches

Denver - 2.6 inches

Fort Collins - 2.3 inches

Boulder - 1.7 inches

Lake George - 2 inches

Guffey - 3.9 inches

Silverthorne - 5 inches

Winter Park - 5.5 inches

LaJunta - 3 inches

Green Mountain - 4.4 inches

Montrose - 4 inches

Telluride - 4 inches

Pagosa Springs - 3.5 inches

