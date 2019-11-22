Snow and ice hit many parts of Colorado on Thursday and into Friday. Here are snow totals for the past 24 hours, as of 9:45 a.m. Friday.
Colorado Springs - 3.5 inches (near Colorado Springs Airport)
Woodland Park - 5 inches
Air Force Academy - 4.5 inches
Monument - 5 inches
Monarch Pass - 14 inches
Wolf Creek Pass - 12 inches
- List of latest closings and delays.
Falcon - 3.5 inches
Fountain - 2.8 inches
Penrose - 3 inches
Denver - 2.6 inches
Fort Collins - 2.3 inches
Boulder - 1.7 inches
Lake George - 2 inches
Guffey - 3.9 inches
Silverthorne - 5 inches
Winter Park - 5.5 inches
LaJunta - 3 inches
Green Mountain - 4.4 inches
Montrose - 4 inches
Telluride - 4 inches
Pagosa Springs - 3.5 inches
Click here for the latest traffic conditions around Colorado Springs. Click here for updates from CDOT. You also can find the latest flight information for Colorado Springs Airport by clicking here.