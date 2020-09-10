While September snow in Colorado isn't anything new, this week's cold snap and flurries immediately after record-breaking heat Labor Day weekend gave us an interesting set of weather extremes.
Two weeks before the official end of summer, Colorado Springs on Thursday dipped to a low of 32 degrees, which tied the 1898 record low for Sept. 10., meteorologist Klint Skelly said.
On Wednesday, Colorado Springs hit a low of 30 degrees, tying a record for the day set in 1941.
Here are snow totals this week from around Colorado, for the past 48 hours ending Thursday:
Air Force Academy — 4-5 inches
South Colorado Springs, Quail Lake — 4.3 inches
Fountain — 3.8 inches
Security — 3.3 inches
West side of Colorado Springs - 3.8 inches
East side of Colorado Springs, Powers Blvd. - 3 inches
Manitou Springs - 4.8 inches
Palmer Lake — 5 inches
Black Forest — 3-9 inches
Falcon — 2-4.3 inches
Woodland Park — 4-5.5 inches
Cripple Creek — 8.5 inches
Cañon City — 5 inches
Pueblo — 1.5 inches
San Isabel — 18 inches
Maysville — 18 inches
Denver — 1-2 inches
Boulder — 4 inches
Fort Collins — 2.5-4 inches
Gunnison — 5 inches
Trinidad — 6.2 inches
Buena Vista — 7 inches
Del Norte — 12.7 inches
Texas Creek — 12 inches
Westcliffe — 13 inches