While September snow in Colorado isn't anything new, this week's cold snap and flurries immediately after record-breaking heat Labor Day weekend gave us an interesting set of weather extremes.

Two weeks before the official end of summer, Colorado Springs on Thursday dipped to a low of 32 degrees, which tied the 1898 record low for Sept. 10., meteorologist Klint Skelly said.

On Wednesday, Colorado Springs hit a low of 30 degrees, tying a record for the day set in 1941.

Here are snow totals this week from around Colorado, for the past 48 hours ending Thursday:

Air Force Academy — 4-5 inches

South Colorado Springs, Quail Lake — 4.3 inches

Fountain — 3.8 inches

Security — 3.3 inches

West side of Colorado Springs - 3.8 inches

East side of Colorado Springs, Powers Blvd. - 3 inches

Manitou Springs - 4.8 inches

Palmer Lake — 5 inches

Black Forest — 3-9 inches

Falcon — 2-4.3 inches

Woodland Park — 4-5.5 inches

Cripple Creek — 8.5 inches

Cañon City — 5 inches

Pueblo — 1.5 inches

San Isabel — 18 inches

Maysville — 18 inches

Denver — 1-2 inches

Boulder — 4 inches

Fort Collins — 2.5-4 inches

Gunnison — 5 inches

Trinidad — 6.2 inches

Buena Vista — 7 inches

Del Norte — 12.7 inches

Texas Creek — 12 inches

Westcliffe — 13 inches

