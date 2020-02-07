Colorado Springs has received 1 to 5.5 inches of snow in the past 24 hours, with heavier totals in the northern and western portions of the city.
As of 9 a.m. Friday, Peterson Air Force Base had received nearly 2 inches, with 2.5 inches inches reported at both the Air Force Academy and in Black Forest. Farther west, totals approached and even topped 5 inches in locations like Colorado Springs' Bear Creek Park and in Manitou Springs.
Snow plows in Colorado Springs are on a citywide full call-out. Crews are focusing on primary routes, and travel is expected to be difficult throughout the day, according to a Friday morning email from the city.
Farther south, Fountain had received an inch, and Pueblo West had received nearly a half foot of the white fluffy stuff.
Looking north, the Denver metro received 4 to 7 inches, with higher totals at the southern end of the metro area.
Snow totals:
- Rabbit Ears Pass: 25.2 inches
- Hayden: 25 inches
- Copper Mountain: 21 inches
- Steamboat Springs: 19 inches
- Vail: 15 inches
- Monarch Pass: 7 inches
- Pueblo West: 5.6 inches
- Colorado Springs: 5.5 inches
- Manitou Springs: 5 inches
- Florissant: 4.8 inches
- Divide: 4.2 inches
- Calhan: 3 inches
- Woodland Park: 4 inches
- Cañon City: 3 inches