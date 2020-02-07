snow feb nathan.jpg

A deer peeks through the trees in Woodland Park on a snowy Friday, Feb.7, 2020. 

 By Nathan Van Dyne nathan.vandyne@gazette.com

Colorado Springs has received 1 to 5.5 inches of snow in the past 24 hours, with heavier totals in the northern and western portions of the city.

As of 9 a.m. Friday, Peterson Air Force Base had received nearly 2 inches, with 2.5 inches inches reported at both the Air Force Academy and in Black Forest. Farther west, totals approached and even topped 5 inches in locations like Colorado Springs' Bear Creek Park and in Manitou Springs.

Snow plows in Colorado Springs are on a citywide full call-out. Crews are focusing on primary routes, and travel is expected to be difficult throughout the day, according to a Friday morning email from the city.

Farther south, Fountain had received an inch, and Pueblo West had received nearly a half foot of the white fluffy stuff.

Looking north, the Denver metro received 4 to 7 inches, with higher totals at the southern end of the metro area.

Snow totals:

- Rabbit Ears Pass: 25.2 inches

- Hayden: 25 inches

- Copper Mountain: 21 inches

- Steamboat Springs: 19 inches

- Vail: 15 inches

- Monarch Pass: 7 inches

- Pueblo West: 5.6 inches

- Colorado Springs: 5.5 inches

- Manitou Springs: 5 inches

- Florissant: 4.8 inches

- Divide: 4.2 inches

- Calhan: 3 inches

- Woodland Park: 4 inches

- Cañon City: 3 inches

