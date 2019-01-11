Parts of the Pikes Peak region could see upwards of 9 inches of snow as a winter storm moves through the region Friday and Saturday, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo reported foggy conditions with light snow across the region Friday morning. Meteorologists expect an 80 percent chance of snow with total accumulations between 1 to 3 inches Friday in Colorado Springs. Overnight, another half an inch is possible.
Snow totals are expected to be higher further north and west of the city, with 4 to 8 inches possible in Monument and Black Forest Friday. Divide could see 3 to 7 inches Friday and another 1 to 2 inches Saturday.
As of 8 a.m., Woodland Park, Cascade and Divide had received 4.5, 4, 2.5 and 2 inches of snow, respectively. Monument and Black Forest recorded 4 and 2 inches.
The storm prompted the weather service to issue a winter weather advisory lasting until 5 a.m. Saturday for Teller County, northern El Paso County and Pikes Peak. Travel could be difficult with snowpacked and icy roads, especially during the Friday morning and evening commute over Monument Hill and mountain passes.
The City of Colorado Springs went on Accident Alert at 8:40 a.m.
Lewis-Palmer School District 38, Woodland Park School District, Re-2 Monument Academy Charter Schools, and Colorado Springs Christian Schools are closed. Colorado Springs Christian Schools will operate online instruction. Afternoon and evening activities at Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning are canceled.
Ute Pass and Palmer Lake Libraries are closed, and Monument Library will close at noon.
The Colorado Springs and Denver International airports did not have any delays as of 6:30 a.m. Denver is expected to see more snow than Colorado Springs, the forecast numbers ranging between 2 and 7 inches.