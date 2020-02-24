Colorado Springs residents are likely acclimated to the state's bipolar weather of alternating days of snow and sun, but Monday's "snow squall" made some heads turn.

At about 9 a.m. Monday, wind gusts became stronger and heavy snow started to fall. Many area residents received a "snow squall warning" from the National Weather Service at about 10 a.m., describing whiteout conditions and heavy, blowing snow.

Then about an hour later, the sun returned.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

A snow squall is an isolated snowband that is likely to bring brief, heavy snow and strong winds to a region, but it typically lasts less than an hour, according to the National Weather Service. A "dangerous" squall developed early Monday near Lake George, 31 miles northwest of Colorado Springs, moving southeast, according to the weather service. Visibility was at 0, and wind gusts were greater than 30 mph.

Monday's alert warned of dangerous, life-threatening travel conditions for stretches of U.S. 24 and Interstate 25 in El Paso and Teller counties through 11 a.m. The snow squall warning is similar to a severe thunderstorm warning, said meteorologist Steve Hodanish at the weather station in Pueblo.

"These [alerts] are a warning that you're driving into this snow squall, so pull over or slow down. They're designed to prevent horrific multi-vehicle traffic accidents that happen during snow squalls that quickly ice the roads," Hodanish said, referring to last week's massive pileup in Montreal, Canada, in which more than 200 vehicles crashed during a snow squall. "[The weather service] will only issue them when we see intense snowbands over a major interstate."

A snow squall warning is in effect until 11:00 AM MST for I-25, US-24, US-85 near Colorado Springs, CO and US-24 near Woodland Park, CO. pic.twitter.com/D4cF5fIU4l — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) February 24, 2020

While Monday's high temperature hit 46 degrees in Colorado Springs, more cold, blustery weather is on its way.

"Tuesday is just going to be brutal," Hodanish said.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy in Colorado Springs with a 30% chance of snow, while winds are to be gusting up to 50 mph, according to the service's forecast. The high is expected to be near 30 degrees and the city could see up to an inch of snow accumulation.

"People should monitor weather tomorrow," Hodanish said of Tuesday's forecast, warning that there is a higher threat of snow if the storm moves farther west. High winds are expected to pick up about 7 a.m., much earlier than usual, Hodanish said. The worst of the storm is expected to hit midmorning.

The sun is forecast to return Wednesday. Temperatures are forecast to increase through the remainder of the week, topping 56 degrees Saturday, according to the weather service.