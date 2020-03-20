02620-weather 03.jpg

Marla Davis braves the blowing wind and snow in downtown Colorado Springs on Feb. 25.

 (Photo by Chancey Bush, The Gazette)

Snow will remain in the Colorado Springs forecast Friday into Saturday evening, with sunny, dry weather re-emerging Sunday.

Friday will see isolated snow shower ahead of 3 p.m., partially sunny skies, winds from 10-15 mph and a high just about freezing, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Saturday will again see a chance of snow showers, and Saturday night will feature a rain/snow mix. Sunny, dry weather returns Sunday, with a relatively balmy high of 54.

Here’s the forecast for the next few days from the National Weather Service:

Saturday: Increasingly cloudy, with a high near 50 and winds from 5-10 mph. A 20% chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high just under 55 and winds from 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 60 and winds from 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high just over 60 and winds around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high just over 60 and winds from 10-15 mph.

