Snow will remain in the Colorado Springs forecast Friday into Saturday evening, with sunny, dry weather re-emerging Sunday.
Friday will see isolated snow shower ahead of 3 p.m., partially sunny skies, winds from 10-15 mph and a high just about freezing, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Saturday will again see a chance of snow showers, and Saturday night will feature a rain/snow mix. Sunny, dry weather returns Sunday, with a relatively balmy high of 54.
Here’s the forecast for the next few days from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Increasingly cloudy, with a high near 50 and winds from 5-10 mph. A 20% chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high just under 55 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 60 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high just over 60 and winds around 10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high just over 60 and winds from 10-15 mph.