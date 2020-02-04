While Colorado Springs and Front Range residents woke Tuesday to the most snow they’d seen in a while, the state’s ski slopes were awaiting their bounty.

To the southwest, the hair-raising steeps of Silverton Mountain picked up a reported 14 inches, while Wolf Creek Ski Area estimated close to a foot. But across the rest of Colorado’s ski country, 24-hour totals were in the single digits.

That is expected to change drastically in the coming days.

OpenSnow.com predicts ski areas could receive anywhere between 10 to 30 inches of powder heading into the weekend. Most striking to Joel Gratz, the lead meteorologist for the site, is the anticipated duration of the wintry barrage.

“[T]he upcoming storm will bring snow for about 60 hours,” he wrote in his daily report. “From Wednesday night through Saturday morning, we could have three days of powder. This doesn’t happen more than a handful of times each winter and is something to cherish.”

The snow that just dumped on Colorado’s big cities was the result of arctic air from Canada that picked up Pacific Ocean moisture as it flowed. As of Tuesday, that system was blasting into the high elevations.

Gratz’s models showed the most precipitation would linger in the northern and central mountains, with the forecast for Steamboat Resort set at 20 inches. OpenSnow predicts the resorts along Interstate 70, including Vail and Copper Mountain, to see close to that, with neighboring slopes not far behind.

Along with Arapahoe Basin, Breckenridge, Keystone and Loveland, snow could pile 16 or more inches at Winter Park.

Gratz’s models showed “a final push of energy and colder air” late Friday, he wrote Tuesday, “and if this moves through after lifts close Friday afternoon, we could see a ‘pop’ of fluffy snow, which would make Saturday morning fantastic with new fluffy snow on top of two to three days of deep, soft snow.”