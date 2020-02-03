Snow is expected to appear in Colorado Springs late Monday afternoon as the city and surrounding areas enter a winter weather advisory through Tuesday evening.
Snow is likely after 4 p.m. The city won't receive much, though, with totals of less than an inch. The high will top out just below freezing, and winds will gust around 15 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Several flights Monday have been canceled at Denver International Airport in anticipation of the storm, including a few bound for Colorado Springs Airport.
Colorado Springs District 11 has canceled afternoon and evening activities.
Snow is a certainty overnight, with an additional 2 to 4 inches expected. Wind chill values will hover between -10 and 0, with winds from 10-15 mph. Patchy and blowing snow is expected between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.
Snow is likely again Tuesday, mainly before 11 a.m., but will be light, with new accumulations of less than a half an inch expected. The high for the day will top out at 18, with wind chill values between -15 and 0.
On Sunday, Colorado Springs set a record high with a temperature of 73 degrees Sunday — topping the previous record of 66 set in 1934.
Snow accumulations as the storm wraps up are expected to total anywhere from 2 to 6 inches. "The closer to the mountains you are, the more snow you'll see," said weather service meteorologist Mark Wankowski. Colorado's mountainous areas are expected to receive anywhere between 8-12 inches of snow.
Snow across the ContDvd today will spread east across all of south central and southeast Colorado this afternoon and tonight. #cowx pic.twitter.com/CrhVkaelBI— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) February 3, 2020
Wednesday is forecast to be sunny, but precipitation returns to the forecast on Friday. Here is the forecast for the week from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: A 60% chance of snow before 11 a.m.; less than a half inch of accumulation expected. A high just under 20, with windchill values between -10 and 0. Winds from 10-15 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high just below freezing and winds around 5 mph.
Thursday: Cloudy, with a high just under 45 and winds around 10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 50. A slight change of snow ahead of noon, then a slight chance of rain between noon and 4 p.m., then a slight chance of snow after. Winds around 10 mph.