A handful of Colorado mountain highways are closed because of adverse weather and snow removal operations. Here's a roundup of what's open and what's not:
U.S. 6: Closed for adverse conditions.
U.S. 285: Closed at Kenosha Pass, mile markers 162 to 203, and between U.S. 24 and mile marker 208 for adverse conditions and snow removal.
U.S. 550: Closed at Red Mountain Pass.
Interstate 70: Open. Risk of avalanches between Vail and Georgetown. Powder clouds are possible.
U.S. 24, Teller County: Open. High wind advisory
U.S. 50, Fremont County: Open. High wind advisory.