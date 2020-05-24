The next several days are expected to be cool and rainy in the Pikes Peak region while high elevation towns in Colorado could see snow, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Sunday is likely to see cloudy skies and rain the majority of the day, the service's forecast shows. The high should be near 66 degrees with a 90% chance of rain around 1 p.m.

Chances of rain continue into late Sunday with possible thunderstorms before 10 p.m., meteorologists say. More than a half inch of rain is expected.

The weather service shows snowy conditions in Chaffee County, southwest of Colorado Springs, early Sunday. Most towns in the area, such as Buena Vista and Salida, range in elevations of 7,000 and 8,000 feet. The county is expected to see snow, although little to no accumulation, through Monday.

The Pikes Peak region on Monday, Memorial Day, is likely to be cooler with more rain, according to the weather service. The forecast shows some chance of sunny skies, but thunderstorms and rain showers are likely in the afternoon. The high should be about 61 degrees with winds up to 15 mph.

Tuesday should bring dry weather with a high temperature expected to jump near 75 degrees and sunny skies.

A 20% chance of rain showers returns Wednesday afternoon, the forecast shows.

