The time has come to break out the snow brushes for residents throughout Colorado as they start early commutes Wednesday with snowfall throughout the state.
Colorado Springs Airport, the city's official measurement site, measured a temperature of 32 degrees Wednesday about 6:30 a.m. The airport measured nearly an inch of snow about 8:15 a.m. Freezing temperatures have caused some icy conditions, especially in northern El Paso County.
Patches of fog will hang over the city before 1 p.m. Snow showers are expected to move across parts of the city until about 4 p.m., the National Weather Service in Pueblo reports.
Wednesday morning's snow also affected schools in the Pikes Peak region. Cripple Creek-Victor schools are on a two-hour delay and the Big Sandy School District in eastern El Paso County is closed. Click here for the latest delays and closures.
A freeze watch issued by the service remains in effect until 10 a.m in Colorado Springs and will return in effect after 11 p.m. Wednesday.
The National Weather Service in Boulder issued a winter weather advisory for Boulder and the western suburbs of Denver until 9 a.m. Wednesday. Roads west out of Denver, including through Estes Park and Loveland, are expecting freezing drizzle that could ice over roads.
Fountain residents are also seeing a layer of snow and wet roads. In Aroya, about 90 miles east of Colorado Springs, received up to seven inches of snow as of 6:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Ski resorts also are getting hit with snow as up to eight inches of snow is expected through late Wednesday in the northern and central mountains through Estes Park, Winter Park and Vail. Areas above timberline could accumulate up to a foot of snow, according to meteorologists in Boulder. As much as two to three inches of snow is expected over the eastern plains.
3.4 inches of snow was measured near Monarch Pass just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to the service's snowfall report.
The Sawatch and Mosquito mountains near Fairplay are expected to get four to eight inches of snow Wednesday.