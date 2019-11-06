Slick road conditions late Wednesday night are possible as snow flurries and freezing rain are expected in El Paso County, forecasters say.
Snow could start dusting Colorado Springs around 11 p.m and continue through 1 a.m., the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
There could be decreased visibility, too, as patchy fog descends upon the Front Range and lingers through Thursday morning, the weather service warns.
The latest taste of winter is a turn from Wednesday's fall-like temperatures. Today's high is predicted at 57 degrees.
Fog and freezing drizzle will be likely overnight through Thursday morning across portions of the I-25 corridor. Hard to imagine when the temperatures are still in the 60s, but please be careful tonight through Thursday morning as roads could get icy in spots. #cowx pic.twitter.com/YDne34Y8Sw— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) November 6, 2019
Temperatures will rise again, with Saturday's high expected to reach 67 degrees, before another strong cold front crosses the Pikes Peak region. Forecasters predict more freezing drizzle and light snow to start falling Sunday night through Monday morning.
Here's the forecast through the weekend from the National Weather Service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
Tonight: A slight chance of snow showers and freezing drizzle between 11 p.m and 1 a.m. Patchy fog after 8 p.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 20%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 43.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 62.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 67.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 56.