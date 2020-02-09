After a brief letup, snow is back in Colorado Springs.
Flurries are likely to continue throughout the day Sunday and could accumulate between 1 to 2 inches, meteorologists at the National Weather Service Office in Pueblo predict. Less than one inch could accumulate before midnight.
Expect snow to return after noon on Monday and continue falling through the night, the weather service reported. Colorado Springs could see 1 to 2 inches.
The latest storm is expected to bring much less powder than Friday's storm, which stranded travelers and dumped several feet of snow along mountain passes. Parts of Colorado Springs saw up to 9 inches.
Another chance for snow will return Wednesday night, with a 20% chance of snow showers.
Here's the full forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: Snow. High near 30, low near 11. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. At night, new snow accumulation of less than 1 inch possible.
Monday: A 50% chance of snow showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible during the day and 1 to 2 inches at night.
Tuesday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 30 and a low near 11.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38 and a low around 12. A 20% chance of snow showers before midnight.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39 and a low around 15.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48 and a low around 18.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 42.