Several straight days of mild, sunny weather give way to a chance of snow in the Pikes Peak region on Monday, though little accumulation is expected.
In Colorado Springs, the predicted high of 60 on Sunday will drop to the upper 40s on Monday with a chance of snowstorms before lunch and again in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
After that, no snow is expected at least through Saturday, a period during which highs will remain in the upper 40s and low 50s, according to today’s forecast.
In Teller County, expect similar patterns, but with slightly lower temperatures. On Monday, the chance of precipitation is 50 percent — about 10 points higher than at lower elevations — but with less than an inch of accumulation.
In Woodland Park, highs through the work week are expected in the upper 30s, with mostly clear skies.